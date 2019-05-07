South Korea reluctant to say whether North Korea tested a missile on Saturday

South Korea on Tuesday declined to confirm precisely what kind of weapons were tested by North Korea over the weekend, while stressing that Pyongyang’s behavior “runs against the intent” of last year’s DPRK-ROK military agreement.

Saturday saw Pyongyang test what Seoul has described as several “short-range projectiles,” marking what experts widely agree was the country’s first missile launch since November 2017.

ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Kim Joon-rak today told a press briefing that the South Korean military had on Saturday detected “multiple short-range projectiles” being fired into the sea off the peninsula’s east coast between 0906 and 1055 KST.

Kim said the projectiles had included “new tactical guided weapons” and seen projectiles launched from “240mm and 300mm multiple rocket launchers (MRL).”

The objects reportedly flew between 70 and 240 kilometers at an altitude of between 20 and 60 kilometers.

The spokesperson declined to confirm whether the DPRK launched a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM), however, saying that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities have been proceeding with a “detailed analysis” to verify the facts of the test.

During the briefing Tuesday, MND spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo confirmed that South Korea Minister of National Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo and commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Robert B. Abrams held a one-hour closed-door meeting Monday.

“They exchanged opinions over various fields including the [North Korean test] and agreed to cope with it in close coordination between the ROK and the U.S.,” Choi said, while declining to say whether Seoul believed the launch constituted a “provocation.”

“We are deeply concerned about North Korea’s launch of multiple projectiles, which runs counter to the intent of parts of the military agreement,” she added. “We urge North Korea to stop the act of heightening military tensions on the Korean peninsula.”

The launch did not strictly violate last September’s inter-Korean military agreement, Choi stressed, as testing of that kind is not “clearly stipulated as a forbidden clause.”

Tuesday also saw the defense ministry revise some of its initial reporting on the test.

Seoul on Saturday initially said North Korea had fired “multiple unidentified short-range projectiles” between 0906 and 0927 local time.

The ROK military on Tuesday, however, said that the drills had been conducted until 1055 local time — almost an hour and a half longer than initially stated.

When asked why the ROK military had hidden this from media for two days, the JCS spokesperson explained that Seoul and Washington had been conducting an analysis into the test.

The ROK JCS also on Tuesday explained why it had revised its initial report that North Korea had tested a single “short-range missile,” later saying that the DPRK had instead launched “multiple short-range projectiles.”

“We used the expression in the first notice to swiftly inform media based on our limited information on the launch,” spokesperson Kim said.

“But we used a phrase with a more comprehensive meaning than ‘missile’ following further analysis on the type of projectiles after multiple shots were fired.”

Following a briefing by the MND and the JCS, chairperson of the National Assembly’s defense committee Ahn Gyu-back on Tuesday told assembled media that he also did not believe the DPRK had launched an SRBM.

“Given that the projectile flew approximate 200km with an altitude of around 20 and 60km, this is not a short-range missile,” Ahn said, adding that the range of the SRBM would be around 1000 km.

The participation of head of the DPRK’s Korean People’s Army (KPA) Pak Jong Chon in the drills instead of commander of the KPA Strategic Force Kim Rak Gyom was also proof that Pyongyang did not test-fire a ballistic missile, he added.

Pak was seen attending the test-fire of a new “tactical guided weapon” on April 17 and a “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon test” in November last year.

Chairperson Ahn on Tuesday also said around 10 and 20 projectiles had been fired on Saturday, citing the briefing by the MND and the JCS.

His assessment, based on the briefing, was that state media coverage of the “strike drill of defense units” guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was aimed at sending “a signal to the ROK and the U.S.”

“The aim was to press the U.S. to change its attitude, convert complaints of the military and people, and solidify the system,” he said.

Edited by Oliver Hotham

Featured Image: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)