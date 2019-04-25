North Korea, Russia to deepen ties and cooperation: KCNA

North Korean media on Friday said DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to deepen ties and increase cooperation between the two countries, following their meeting in Vladivostok a day earlier.

The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published three English language articles covering the recently concluded summit between the two leaders, the discussions and the banquet which rounded out the event.

On Kim’s and Putin’s one-on-one meeting, North Korean media said the two leaders held “exhaustive discussion of immediate issues of cooperation and reached a satisfactory consensus.”

“After informing each other of the situations in their countries, they agreed on the concrete directions and steps for further promoting mutual understanding, trust, friendship and cooperation and propelling the development of the friendly relations between the two countries oriented toward the new century.”

KCNA’s output added Pyongyang and Moscow agreed “take positive measures in several fields in order to further energize the work of the DPRK-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology and put the equally beneficial economic and trade relations between the two countries on a higher stage.”

North Korean media added the need for “strategic communication” and “tactical cooperation” between North Korea and Russia but also noted the current negotiations deadlock between Pyongyang and Washington.

The U.S. and North Korea seem to have made little progress following a second summit in Hanoi in February, which broke down over disagreement on sanctions and which of the North’s nuclear sites should be on the table.

“Kim Jong Un said that the situation on the Korean peninsula and the region is now at a standstill and has reached a critical point where it may return to its original state as the U.S. took an unilateral attitude in bad faith at the recent second DPRK-U.S. summit talks,” the KCNA article read.

Following the summit, Putin gave a press conference also raised the issue of North Korea’s security, saying that the U.S. had to engage in “constructive dialogue” and build trust with Pyongyang.

The Russian president added that large scale cooperative projects could one way to build trust, including moving forward with various long-stalled joint economic projects such as building rail lines and an oil pipeline across both Koreas and into Russia.

“We want to connect the railway to the Trans-Siberian line. Building a pipeline, we can talk about oil and gas, we can build a new power grid. All of this can be done,” Putin said.

But the current UN sanctions regime would greatly truncate the possibility of carrying out such projects, as international restrictions prohibit trade or transfer of the necessary materials and equipment, in addition to ruling out joint ventures.

North Korea’s coverage of the summit was lighter on the specifics of the negotations, adding only that it was looking to increase cooperation in numerous ways.

“The top leaders of the two countries had a discussion on boosting high-level visits including top-level meeting and contact and developing cooperation, exchange and collaboration between the governments, parliaments, regions and organizations of the two countries in various forms,” the KCNA article reads.

The Vladivostok talks were the first time Kim and Putin have met face-to-face and the first Pyongyang-Moscow summit since 2011.

Featured image: KCNA