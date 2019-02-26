Women and human rights in the DPRK – NKNews Podcast Ep.59

As Trump and Kim Jong Un prepared for their second summit in Hanoi, we sat down with Jay Song, a Senior Lecturer in Korean Studies at the University of Melbourne, last week, to talk about the increasingly salient role that women have in helping the oppressive Kim regime improve its international image while it continues its diplomatic outreach.

Case in point: Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Ju and younger sister Kim Yo Jong.

Meanwhile, human rights continue to remain a chief obstacle to North Korea’s integration with the rest of the world, Song says, which is largely due to how human rights are defined, the order in which they are prioritized, and one’s belief whether or not such rights are universal or endowed.

