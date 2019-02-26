February 27, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
February 27, 2019
Women and human rights in the DPRK – NKNews Podcast Ep.59
Women and human rights in the DPRK – NKNews Podcast Ep.59
Jay Song discusses the DPRK's key women players and chronic human rights problem

NK News 

February 26th, 2019

Job Opportunities

As Trump and Kim Jong Un prepared for their second summit in Hanoi, we sat down with Jay Song, a Senior Lecturer in Korean Studies at the University of Melbourne, last week, to talk about the increasingly salient role that women have in helping the oppressive Kim regime improve its international image while it continues its diplomatic outreach.

Case in point: Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Ju and younger sister Kim Yo Jong.

Meanwhile, human rights continue to remain a chief obstacle to North Korea’s integration with the rest of the world, Song says, which is largely due to how human rights are defined, the order in which they are prioritized, and one’s belief whether or not such rights are universal or endowed.

About the podcast: The “North Korea News Podcast” is a weekly podcast hosted exclusively by NK News, covering all things DPRK: from news to extended interview with leading experts and analysts in the field and insight from our very own journalists.

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 50:20 — 47.0MB) | Embed

You can also find the North Korea News Podcast in:

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Android
  • Google Play
  • Stitcher
Get email alerts for every new podcast

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

NK News

NK News is a North Korea specialist news and information resource head-quartered in Delaware, U.S.A.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

February 21st, 2019

How international sanctions have — and haven’t — affected North Korea’s economy

With a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald…

February 19th, 2019

The messy history of U.S.-North Korea nuclear diplomacy – NK News Podcast ep.58

With a second U.S.-North Korea summit just a week away and growing speculation among experts…

February 11th, 2019

How to engage North Korea on human rights – NK News Podcast ep.57

The release of the Report of the Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in the…

February 8th, 2019

Five years since the COI, what progress on North Korean human rights?

This month marks five years since the release of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry's…

Skip to toolbar