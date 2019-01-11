January 11, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
January 11, 2019
Why the U.S. must not rush into a second summit with Kim Jong Un
Why the U.S. must not rush into a second summit with Kim Jong Un
Recent events in and around the peninsula demonstrate just how dangerous a bungled deal could be

Soo Kim 

January 11th, 2019

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 935 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Soo Kim

Soo Kim is a former CIA North Korea analyst, focusing on the country's leadership, nuclear proliferation and propaganda analysis. She was a 2015 National Security Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where she authored a monograph on the South Korean nuclear program.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

January 10th, 2019

From Perth to Pyongyang: my life as an Aussie student at Kim Il Sung University

Greetings NK News readers! My name is Alek. I’m an Australian postgraduate student at Kim…

January 9th, 2019

Déjà vu all over again: Kim Jong Un returns to Beijing

Watching Kim Jong Un glide into Beijing for the fourth time since his New Year’s…

January 9th, 2019

Major demolition underway in central Pyongyang’s Moranbong district: imagery

A large city block located near the Arch of Triumph in central Pyongyang is currently…

January 7th, 2019

Ambassador Mark Lippert on U.S.-Korea relations – NK News Podcast ep.53

The U.S.-South Korea relationship has a long and complex history, with the issue having gained…

Skip to toolbar