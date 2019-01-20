January 22, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
January 22, 2019
North Korean art troupe to visit China this week: state media
North Korean art troupe to visit China this week: state media
Delegation to feature State Merited Chorus, to be led by Ri Su Yong

Oliver Hotham 

January 21st, 2019

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 282 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Oliver Hotham

Oliver Hotham is Managing Editor of NK News. Follow him on Twitter @oliverhotham or email tips to [email protected]

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

January 21st, 2019

Chinese oil exports to North Korea climb in November: UN data

China's reported fuel exports to North Korea rose to yearly highs in November, data provided…

January 22nd, 2019

UNSC granted four humanitarian exemptions for DPRK work this month, website reveals

The UN Security Council (UNSC) 1718 Committee this month granted four new exemptions facilitating the purchase…

January 22nd, 2019

Sweden praises “constructive” U.S.-DPRK talks as meetings in Stockholm wrap up

Talks held over the weekend in Stockholm between representatives from Washington, Seoul, and Pyongyang were…

January 21st, 2019

DPRK media condemns Seoul for “indecisive attitude” on KIC, Kumgang opening

DPRK media on Monday denounced the South Korean government for taking an "indecisive attitude" towards…

Skip to toolbar