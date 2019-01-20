North Korean art troupe to visit China this week: state media

A North Korean delegation of artists and musicians will visit China on Wednesday, DPRK and PRC state media reported over the weekend.

The visit comes on the invitation of the International Liaison Department of China’s ruling party, and will see North Korea’s State Merited Chorus as well as “leading artistes in Pyongyang City” travel to the PRC.

The delegation will, notably, be led by Ri Su Yong – a former DPRK foreign minister who serves as a vice chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Committee (CC) and head of the party’s International Affairs Department.

Ri continues to serve as a high-level diplomat for Pyongyang, and is likely to use the visit to meet with his Chinese counterpart and key Sino-DPRK interlocutor Song Tao.

South Korean media on Saturday reported that members of North Korea’s Samjiyon Orchestra – which performed in the ROK last year – had arrived in Beijing ahead of a planned concert this week.

The news of the art troupe’s visit comes just weeks after a Beijing summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

That meeting saw the two sides agree to, among other things, “further expand development… in the fields of politics, the economy, military, culture, and others.”

It follows a year which saw multiple cultural and artistic exchanges between Beijing and Pyongyang, most notably in high-profile visits by Chinese musicians to North Korea in April and November.

The trip will also be the most high-profile by a troupe of North Korean musicians to China in just over three years, following an abortive tour by Pyongyang’s Moranbong Band in December 2015.

Edited by Colin Zwirko

Featured image: KCNA