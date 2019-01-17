North Korea remains an “extraordinary threat,” despite diplomacy: MDR

North Korea has been described as an “extraordinary threat” to the U.S. in the 2019 Missile Defence Review (MDR) published by the U.S. Department of Defence (DOD) on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump, since his historic summit with Kim Jong Un in 2018, had previously described progress with North Korea as very positive, going so far as saying that North Korea was “no longer a nuclear threat”.

However, few concrete steps have been taken by the DPRK towards denuclearization or a lessening of its missile capabilities including inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which would be required to deliver a nuclear warhead.

As such, the U.S. DOD remains more realistic in its assessment of the continued threat posed by North Korea, despite the diplomatic engagement witnessed throughout last year.

“While a possible new avenue to peace now exists with North Korea, it continues to pose an extraordinary threat and the United States must remain vigilant,” the MDR said.

North Korea is mentioned frequently in the over 100-page review, which repeatedly identifies the DPRK as a “rogue state.”

“It was always expected that North Korea would feature prominently in the MDR as the first U.S. adversary state to acquire an intercontinental-range ballistic missile capability in 46 years since China’s first test of the DF-5 in 1971,” Ankit Panda, an adjunct senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists and NK Pro contributor, said.

The review also seemed to issue slightly different language when assessing North Korea’s ICBM capabilities and whether or not they have a credible delivery system that can target the U.S. homeland.

“Over the past decade, it has invested considerable resources in its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and undertaken extensive nuclear and missile testing in order to realize the capability to threaten the U.S. homeland with a missile attack,” the MDR said.

“As a result, North Korea has neared the time when it could credibly do so,” it added, implying it had perhaps not yet reached this credible capability.

However, later on in the document, it says: “As a result of these test programs, North Korea now has the capability to threaten the U.S. homeland with a nuclear-armed missile attack.”

“The document’s acknowledgement that North Korea’s ICBM testing programs have given it a capability to strike the U.S. homeland represents a notable admission in an official U.S. strategy document,” Panda told NK News on Thursday.

“Previously, with a few notable exceptions among military officers, U.S. officials sought to downplay North Korea’s ICBM capability,” he added.

The MDR was published just hours prior to the expected arrival of Kim Yong Chol in Washington DC.

Kim, as part of a nine-person delegation, is scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday morning, diplomatic sources confirmed to NK News on Thursday.

The delegation, led by vice chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s (WPK) Central Committee Kim Yong Chol, will then meet with U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day, but only if talks with the Secretary of State are successful.

It is expected that the discussions will center around organizing a second U.S.-DPRK summit.

Edited by Oliver Hotham

Featured image: KCNA