What to expect from a Kim Jong Un visit to Seoul – and why it’s unlikely for now
DPRK concerns mean Seoul visit likely to be biggest mission for security forces since Kim Jong Un's rise to power
DPRK concerns mean Seoul visit likely to be biggest mission for security forces since Kim Jong Un's rise to power
While speculation has recently reached fever pitch in South Korea surrounding the possibility of a Kim Jong Un visit before the end of the year, it is looking increasingly unlikely that it can happen so soon. Various other summits involving the DPRK have been delayed into 2019, several of Pyongyang’s other inter-Korean pledges have recently
To continue reading, contact us for subscription information:Find out about nk pro
Existing Member?
Chad O'Carroll
Chad O'Carroll has written on North Korea since 2010 and writes between London and Seoul.