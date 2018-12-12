While speculation has recently reached fever pitch in South Korea surrounding the possibility of a Kim Jong Un visit before the end of the year, it is looking increasingly unlikely that it can happen so soon. Various other summits involving the DPRK have been delayed into 2019, several of Pyongyang’s other inter-Korean pledges have recently

This article is for NK PRO users only Don't miss out on today's articles. Get behind the headlines in North Korea with NK PRO. To continue reading, contact us for subscription information: Find out about nk pro Existing Member? Remember Me FORGOT PASSWORD Login