Kim Jong Un’s appearances in March: an election and a military meeting
Amid a diplomatic deadlock, the DPRK leader oversaw a markedly low-key gathering of KPA officials
Amid a diplomatic deadlock, the DPRK leader oversaw a markedly low-key gathering of KPA officials
Kim Jong Un made 13 public appearances in March, a slight increase from his ten appearances in the previous month and from his nine public activities in March last year. The rise in Kim’s public profile owed to his visit to Hanoi for the second summit with the U.S. President and an “official goodwill visit”
To continue reading, contact us for subscription information:Find out about nk pro
Existing Member?
Rachel Minyoung Lee
Rachel Minyoung Lee is a senior analyst at NK Pro. Prior to joining NK Pro, she worked as a senior North Korean media analyst for the U.S. Government.