Donald Trump’s forthcoming trip to Seoul has drawn increasing attention and speculation from North Korea watchers in recent days. Despite at first only seeming to be a polite stop-off by Trump on his way home from the G20 in Osaka, the context in which his Seoul visit is now crystallizing appears increasingly notable. Coming in

This article is for NK PRO users only Don't miss out on today's articles. Get behind the headlines in North Korea with NK PRO. To continue reading, contact us for subscription information: Find out about nk pro Existing Member? Remember Me FORGOT PASSWORD Login