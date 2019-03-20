An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the UN report was issued by the World Food Program instead of the UN Resident Coordinator on behalf of the entire UN Humanitarian Country Team. It has been updated to reflect this. North Korean imports of Chinese fertilizers soared in 2018, Beijing’s customs figures show, hitting levels

This article is for NK PRO users only Don't miss out on today's articles. Get behind the headlines in North Korea with NK PRO. To continue reading, contact us for subscription information: Find out about nk pro Existing Member? Remember Me FORGOT PASSWORD Login