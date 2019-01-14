Kazakhstan stops reporting large oil shipments to North Korea
The central Asian country reported shipments valued at more than USD$100 million over the last three months
Kazakhstan’s reported shipments of oil to North Korea – previously worth tens of millions a month – fell to zero in October, the country’s most recently available trade figures show. NK Pro previously reported the unusually large exports, which started in July and ran until September, nearly doubling in value over the three month time
Leo Byrne
Leo Byrne is the Data and Analytic Director at NK News and is based in Seoul, South Korea. Follow him on twitter @LeoPByrne