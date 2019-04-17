What to make of Kim Jong Un’s recent complaints about a U.S. missile test
The North Korean leader has good reason to see advances in American missile defense as threatening
The North Korean leader has good reason to see advances in American missile defense as threatening
Kim Jong Un’s April 12 address to the first session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly made reference to the “hostile policy” that North Korea has long argued the United States maintains. Kim summed up three aspects of the hostile policy, two of which will be familiar to Korea watchers. The first two were Washington’s continued reliance
To continue reading, contact us for subscription information:Find out about nk pro
Existing Member?
Ankit Panda
Ankit Panda is an adjunct senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists and an international security analyst. He is also a senior editor at The Diplomat. Follow him on Twitter at @nktpnd.