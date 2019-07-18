Sanctioned North Korean tanker heads for Chinese island as typhoon sweeps region
Bad weather may have temporarily disrupted DPRK's oil smuggling operations at sea
A UN and U.S. sanctioned oil tanker appeared close to a Chinese island around 50 miles from Shanghai on Thursday, the NK Pro ship tracker shows, after transiting between Korea and Japan four days earlier. The tanker’s appearance near a cove created by a cluster of small Chinese islands coincides with a typhoon currently sweeping
Leo Byrne
Leo Byrne is the Data and Analytic Director at NK News and is based in Seoul, South Korea. Follow him on twitter @LeoPByrne