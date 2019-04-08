Russia sent North Korea $5 million worth of oil in January: data
Shipment almost totally comprised of automobile gasoline, trade figures suggest
Russian shipments of oil to North Korea were valued at over $11 million in January and December, Moscow’s latest trade figures show, with the country continuing its relatively high fuel shipments to the DPRK in 2019. The status of North Korea’s oil inflows is currently the subject of close scrutiny, with UN sanctions limiting exporters
Leo Byrne
Leo Byrne is the Data and Analytic Director at NK News and is based in Seoul, South Korea.Follow him on twitter @LeoPByrne