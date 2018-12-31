Russia continues import of sanctioned items from North Korea
Electrical items, iron and steel products still appearing in Russia's reported trade with its neighbor
Russia reported sanctioned machinery imports from North Korea in October, the latest figures from the ITC trade map show, in addition to possibly designated imports of iron and steel. UN Resolution 2397 passed in December last year prohibits countries from trading most types of machinery and electrical equipment with North Korea, a restriction which covers
Leo Byrne
Leo Byrne is the Data and Analytic Director at NK News and is based in Seoul, South Korea.Follow him on twitter @LeoPByrne