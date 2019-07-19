In context: the North Korean foreign ministry’s recent pronouncements on the U.S.
Statements leave room for diplomacy to continue, though appear to reflect a hardening position
In a highly unusual move, North Korea on July 16 issued double foreign ministry pronouncements that tied “19-2 Dong Maeng,” the U.S.-ROK joint military exercises planned for August, to prospects for U.S.-DPRK diplomacy, most immediately the resumption of working-level talks. The pronouncements were released just one day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview,
Rachel Minyoung Lee
Rachel Minyoung Lee is a senior analyst at NK Pro. Prior to joining NK Pro, she worked as a senior North Korean media analyst for the U.S. Government.