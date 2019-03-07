After Hanoi, what? Three indicators to watch for in North Korea
Major political events, state media rhetoric, and relations with China will be crucial
Major political events, state media rhetoric, and relations with China will be crucial
Kim Jong Un’s return home from Vietnam early morning of March 5 was greeted with a cheering crowd and high-profile media coverage befitting the country’s top leader. Domestic state media’s handling of Kim’s summit with the U.S. President was brief and at best low-key, with the country’s most authoritative daily Rodong Sinmun highlighting Kim’s “successfully
To continue reading, contact us for subscription information:Find out about nk pro
Existing Member?
Rachel Minyoung Lee
Rachel Minyoung Lee is a senior analyst at NK Pro. Prior to joining NK Pro, she worked as a senior North Korean media analyst for the U.S. Government.