Russia-North Korea trade hit ‘record’ $34M in 2024 on food and fuel: Official | NK News

Russia-North Korea trade hit ‘record’ $34M in 2024 on food and fuel: Official
Experts say minuscule figure from trade insider reflects limited commercial ties, while ignoring military cooperation
Russia-North Korea trade hit a “record” $34 million in 2024 thanks to Moscow’s fuel deliveries and food exports, a Russian trade insider announced on Tuesday, speaking at an event aimed at boosting business ties with the DPRK.
But experts emphasized that the minuscule figure reflects limited opportunities for commercial cooperation between the two countries, while excluding billions of dollars in illicit military transfers over the war in Ukraine.
