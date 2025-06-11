 Russia-North Korea trade hit ‘record’ $34M in 2024 on food and fuel: Official | NK News
Russia-North Korea trade hit ‘record’ $34M in 2024 on food and fuel: Official

Experts say minuscule figure from trade insider reflects limited commercial ties, while ignoring military cooperation
Anton Sokolin June 11, 2025
North Korean and Russian flags at the GlavUpDK in Moscow | Image: Russian foreign ministry’s GlavUpDK

Russia-North Korea trade hit a “record” $34 million in 2024 thanks to Moscow’s fuel deliveries and food exports, a Russian trade insider announced on Tuesday, speaking at an event aimed at boosting business ties with the DPRK.

But experts emphasized that the minuscule figure reflects limited opportunities for commercial cooperation between the two countries, while excluding billions of dollars in illicit military transfers over the war in Ukraine.

