 North Korea ‘wiped off the internet’ for nine hours after mysterious outage | NK News
NK News Logo
June 11, 2025Jun 11, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea ‘wiped off the internet’ for nine hours after mysterious outage

Root cause of overnight disruption is unclear, but expert suggests it is likely an internal issue rather than an attack
Anton Sokolin | Shreyas Reddy June 7, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea ‘wiped off the internet’ for nine hours after mysterious outage
Ethernet cables plugged into a router | Image: Martinelle via Pixabay

North Korea’s connection to the internet was severed for nearly nine hours Saturday morning, cutting the country off from the wider web, delaying official party news and disconnecting email servers.

Cyber researcher Junade Ali said Pyongyang was “wiped off the face of the internet” in a “major” outage that hit the country between 2 and 3 a.m. KST. While the cause of the issue is still unknown, North Korea’s Domain Name System (DNS) servers were disconnected, sending the entire internet infrastructure haywire. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Justice Department seeks forfeiture of $7.74M in North Korean crypto laundering
Justice Department seeks forfeiture of $7.74M in North Korean crypto laundering
ROK man arrested for helping North Korea rake in millions from gambling sites
ROK man arrested for helping North Korea rake in millions from gambling sites
North Korea uses shady online market registered in US to launder stolen crypto
North Korea uses shady online market registered in US to launder stolen crypto

About the Authors

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).

View more articles by Anton SokolinEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved