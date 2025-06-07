North Korea ‘wiped off the internet’ for nine hours after mysterious outage | NK News

News North Korea ‘wiped off the internet’ for nine hours after mysterious outage Root cause of overnight disruption is unclear, but expert suggests it is likely an internal issue rather than an attack SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korea’s connection to the internet was severed for nearly nine hours Saturday morning, cutting the country off from the wider web, delaying official party news and disconnecting email servers. Cyber researcher Junade Ali said Pyongyang was “wiped off the face of the internet” in a “major” outage that hit the country between 2 and 3 a.m. KST. While the cause of the issue is still unknown, North Korea’s Domain Name System (DNS) servers were disconnected, sending the entire internet infrastructure haywire. North Korea’s connection to the internet was severed for nearly nine hours Saturday morning, cutting the country off from the wider web, delaying official party news and disconnecting email servers. Cyber researcher Junade Ali said Pyongyang was “wiped off the face of the internet” in a “major” outage that hit the country between 2 and 3 a.m. KST. While the cause of the issue is still unknown, North Korea’s Domain Name System (DNS) servers were disconnected, sending the entire internet infrastructure haywire. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending