July 17, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
July 17, 2019
Seoul “glad” to have UN investigate alleged N. Korea sanctions breaches: official
Seoul “glad” to have UN investigate alleged N. Korea sanctions breaches: official
Senior South Korean official dismisses Japanese claims as "groundless"

Dagyum Ji 

July 17th, 2019

Month in Review

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 735 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Dagyum Ji

Dagyum Ji is a senior NK News correspondent based in Seoul. She previously worked for Reuters TV.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

July 17th, 2019

China, North Korea agree to strengthen legal cooperation at Beijing meeting

Chinese and North Korean officials at meetings in Beijing on Tuesday agreed to expand legal…

July 17th, 2019

North Korean tobacco imports from China soared in 2018, data reveals

North Korean imports of Chinese tobacco products in 2018 rose to the highest levels seen…

July 17th, 2019

Trump reiterates “good” relations with Kim following provocative FM statement

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his good personal relations with DPRK leader Kim…

July 16th, 2019

Vessel seized by South Korea exported armored limos, imported coal: report

Two armored Mercedes limousines were “likely diverted to North Korea” after being shipped last September…

Skip to toolbar