The Wonsan-Kumgang zone foreign investment proposals: the view from China

This is part two of a series by Peter Ward examining North Korea’s foreign investment proposals for the Wonsan-Kumgang International Tourist Zone, one of the ambitious plans for FDI in the DPRK’s recent history. Read part one here.

The Wonsan-Kumgang Tourism Zone was, in 2014, North Korea’s top priority for foreign investment. The government released thirty separate investment proposals, and larger combined prospectus the following year.

They remain available, though the government appears to have refocused efforts away from seeking investment through this vehicle and toward the Wonsan-Kalma project, where it may also be seeking investment.

Nonetheless, it remains on the books, and the government continues to offer relatively detailed information about it through several of its portals.

This is the second part of a four-part series examining the proposals, considering their viability, and also what they can tell us about North Korean foreign investor strategy in general.

An NK Pro analysis indicates that, with respect to Chinese investors, well over half of the projects proposed may not be commercially viable given the prevailing conditions in the relevant sectors in China. Issues with the proposals as they currently stand include:

A seeming lack of knowledge of, or interest in, the costs of capital for the average firm currently operating in a comparable sector in China. The sectors where the North appears to have comparable experience appear to be the exceptions;

Unfavorable terms for larger projects that indicate a general lack of willingness or interest in granting high yields on projects that results, yet again, in the high likelihood that such projects would not be viable from a Chinese perspective;

A consequent and apparently unintended negative premium on more complex, capital intensive, and infrastructure projects that have longer payback periods, and thus incentives that favor smaller projects;

Although not certain, potentially a lack of interest in attracting investment from Chinese firms. This may point to a preference for firms in the United States, or perhaps Europe over Chinese firms in the zone and generally.

The big ticket items

How to assess the Chinese view

It is safe to assume that major construction projects and the operation of larger facilities will likely be undertaken only by larger foreign firms. The construction of a $500 million hotel, for instance, or a $300+ million railway renovation would require substantial manpower, expertise, and capital.

For this reason, it would appear that we are in a good position to assess the attractiveness of the projects that the North Korean side has proposed.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Professor Aswath Damodaran of New York University’s Stern School of Business, we have the necessary data on publically traded companies in China within relevant sectors. This allows us to determine whether:

the rates of return offered are high enough to meet the costs of capital (Weighted Costs of Capital; WACC) for the average publically traded Chinese firm within a comparable sector in China the rates of return offered exceed the costs of capital (WACC) and the average net profit margins of publically traded Chinese firms in relevant sectors. Do Chinese publically traded Chinese firms have on average have better margins in their existing operations than they potentially could have in North Korea?

This methodology is obviously limited by the fact that the data available only pertains to publically traded Chinese firms, and the vast majority of Chinese firms are not publically traded.

However, these firms are likely to have easier access to cheaper sources of capital, meaning that larger projects should be cheaper for them than the average (likely far cheaper).

At the same time, given the fact that they are likely to be far larger and more profitable firms, their margins are likely to be higher (especially more than small firms and likely many medium-sized firms too).

The net margins of listed firms are more useful in examining the feasibility and attractiveness of larger projects where smaller firms lack the resources to become potential investment partners.

For smaller projects, they are at best a very rough guide the attractiveness of the projects – i.e. the average opportunity that currently exists for the potential Chinese partner.

For some projects it is also worth considering specific alternatives. But all but three of the projects exceed $1 million, and one would imagine that larger firms, and more likely listed firms or firms with similar characteristics with respect to size, costs of capital, and net profit margins would be more inclined to invest, given the smaller potential downside.

Costs of Capital and the IRR rule

For all of the projects analyzed in this series, the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) was given. This reflects the discount rate at which the total net value an investment can generate equals zero.

In other words, it’s the gross rate of return that doesn’t account for the costs of capital. Hence, according to the IRR Rule, when the cost of capital exceeds the IRR, a proposed project should be rejected, while if it does not, then it should (if there are no better opportunities available) be pursued.

Chart 1 (see Chart 1-1 for projects listed by name) gives the IRR of all the projects for which it is available minus the WACC for the relevant industry in China. With the labels indicating the estimated net profitability of each project given the costs of capital for each sector in China.

These do not include any additional risk that may result from dealing with North Korea, or the opportunity cost of investing in North Korea rather than at the average marginal net rate of return that the average listed company can make as of last year.

Even without considering the opportunity costs of taking a project in North Korea in particular, several of the projects would appear to be commercially unviable for a listed Chinese firm.

Remember, such firms are much larger than the average, would likely face appreciably lower costs of capital. Even then, it appears that the Wonsan-Kumgang Railway extension is commercially unviable given the promised rate of return and the cost of capital in the Chinese construction industry.

It should also be noted that railway projects, while not usually expected to have as high a rate of return as say a small restaurant, in roughly comparable countries (with potentially far lower levels of political risk) have on average potentially double the rate of return (IRR) before costs of capital are factored in.

As can be seen in Chart 2, the IRR is lower for hotel projects generally as the initial investment demand rises. This should be the case generally because larger projects are generally undertaken by larger companies who have smaller costs of capital and require smaller returns to generate a profit net. However, this is far from always being the case, as can be seen with hotels.

Indeed, it would appear that there is little coordination between investment planners on individual projects, and that there is either a lack of understanding or else a lack of interest in the conditions facing larger Chinese counterparties.

This is further borne out by what happens when the net profit margins of listed Chinese firms are taken into consideration.

Net profit margins

Chinese listed companies have highly variable net profit margins by sector (again credit here to Professor Aswath Damodaran), with some sectors having net margins almost as high as 80% and some in the minus territory.

Here I am using the simple ‘net margin’ figure, and I am not going to contrast it with other alternative measures of profitability. In some sectors, the net margin is lower than other net measures of profitability, while in others it may be much higher.

The use of net profit margins by sector for listing companies to estimate how attractive an investment opportunity is not ideal. After all, the average may be distorted upward by a small number of extraordinarily profitable and asset rich companies in a given sector. However, considering North Korean investment projects in light of these net margins, especially the larger projects that would more likely be undertaken by listed Chinese firms, may give us some indication of how attractive or unattractive they could be.

As Chart 3 indicates, the vast majority of the projects are not profitable when compared to the net margins that the average listed Chinese company has in the relevant sector.

The worrisome aspect to this is that North Korean investment officials seem to have not benchmarked the margins of major Chinese companies working in the hotels and railways (construction and engineering) sectors, or potentially far more lucrative alternatives.

Where the margins of real estate are cut to 15% (from 40%), i.e. we assume that far less profitable Chinese real estate firms will be doing the investment, the result is still that all the real estate projects proposed are not attractive to would-be Chinese investors. This can be seen in Chart 4.

The projects where the profitability is attractive to Chinese listed firms are restaurants and retail services, where the North has substantial experience running joint ventures.

This may or may not be a coincidence. The upshot of such perverse incentives is shown in Chart 5: generally, any project with a stated payback period of more than four years will not be attractive for a Chinese listed company, when their current margins (and the likely expectation of shareholders that they maintain them) are taken into account.

Conclusions

North Korea certainly has an image problem with international investors, but one of its flagship investment projects also has a numbers problem.

The most of the investments proposed, even given the very optimistic assumptions that North Korean investment planners made, are not all that attractive to listed Chinese companies, given both their costs of capital and their current net margins.

As a result, the investment officials have given would-be listed corporate Chinese investors a simple rule to follow with Wonsan-Kumgang: if the payback period is over four years, it’s not worth it, even if North Korea’s hoped-for one million annual tourists do start coming to the region.

Edited by Oliver Hotham