May 7, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
May 7, 2019
The Wonsan-Kumgang zone foreign investment proposals: the view from China
The Wonsan-Kumgang zone foreign investment proposals: the view from China
One of the DPRK's flagship investment projects has a numbers problem

Peter Ward 

May 7th, 2019

Month in Review

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 1737 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Peter Ward

Peter Ward is a writer and researcher focusing on the North Korean economy.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

May 6th, 2019

The “Songun Iskander”: unpacking North Korea’s new missile

We now know which so-called "projectiles" North Korea launched on Saturday, May 4, marking the…

May 6th, 2019

How North Korean state media covered Saturday’s weapons test

For the first time since its test launches of the “intercontinental rocket ‘Hwasong-15’” on November…

May 4th, 2019

What to make of North Korea’s multiple projectile launch event

On Saturday morning, North Korea launched what the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff described…

May 3rd, 2019

How life for women is — and isn’t — changing under Kim Jong Un

This is the first of a two-part series examining recent research into life for women…

Skip to toolbar